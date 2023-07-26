I refer to The NDL story titled 'Gunnedah mayor (National party member) calls for transparency over Gunnedah hospital upgrade'. There is a perfectly logical explanation about why the $53 million promised in March 2019 for a new Gunnedah hospital won't stretch that far in July 2023.
It's the same reason that Rangari Road funds promised in March 2019 wouldn't see the job completed in 2023 for the same March 2019 figure. Probably the same reason why no construction has occurred to Goonoo Goonoo Road upgrade since the original March 2019 election promise and why despite Chaffey dam augmentation in 2016 which was almost drained to dead storage in 2019, no alternative water infrastructure, Tamworth doesn't have any water security.
If these projects were commenced before the March 2023 election the new government would have completed them as they are with projects next door in Northern Tablelands. It's a rookie error for the National party mayor of Gunnedah to think that National party territory would be a priority for a new government with marginal seats in other parts of the State that desperately need attention.
That's why it was crucial for the incumbent Member for Tamworth to get those projects started during his government's tenure. His job is far easier now, he merely has to throw his arms in the air and blame Labor for his indolence. I understand how Jamie feels, there's frustration around the entire electorate and question marks about uncommenced projects promised over four years ago. Such is the dilemma for electors in safe National party territory.
Mark Rodda, Tamworth
What is it with local councils. When I started work with the old Tamworth City Council back in the mid eighties, their main priority back then was to serve the ratepayer in the form of taking care of roads, kerb and guttering, water and sewer, ovals and parks. But now, today, they want to tell people what they are to eat at the local footy, by doing away with deep fried chips and such, and replacing it with healthier food.
Can you imaging a family watching their sons and daughters playing sport on a cold day and going to the canteen only to be told they are only selling food that you give to your pet rabbit?
Councils today think they have this right to be able to tell people what to eat and probably how to live. They even have secret little meetings that are closed to the public at their council meetings.
I know times change and I believe change should be for the better, but when local councils start butting into people's lives on this scale. If this council spent more time in looking after its own backyard and stop worrying about what people are eating at the footy, the better off we will all be.
Phillip Jones, Moonbi
I was absolutely fascinated to read in the letter from Barnaby Joyce (NDL Sat 22/07/23) that Labor is "repossessing land to build transmission lines all over the countryside".
I also found it quite weird that I could not find any information about this land repossession anywhere on the internet, though I did find information about the former NSW Coalition government promising to spend more than a billion dollars building these lines.
That seems logical as that same coalition government had also announced the Renewable Energy Zones that are to be connected by these transmission lines.
I am beginning to think that any pronouncement from Barnaby is to be taken with a grain of salt, just like his announcements when in government. I mean, who can forget the multiple announcements (going back years) about the Dungowan Dam? You know, the one that seemed to double in cost each time he fronted the media.
By the way, I did notice a fair number of articles about farmers across different regions complaining bitterly about gas pipelines going through their land, but Barnaby has no concerns about that of course.
Andrew Brown, Nundle
Australians love the great outdoors. In particular, many an adventure or picnic has been held in the shade of Australia's iconic eucalyptus trees. Last year's ABC program, "Australia's favourite tree", highlighted the stunning array of trees and ecosystems that we can celebrate. Sadly, however, we are not doing a good job of looking after them. Nearly 40 per cent of Australia's forests have been destroyed since colonisation. We are the only developed country on the list of global deforestation hotspots. We, our climate, and our 1,700 threatened species, rely on healthy trees and ecosystems for our wellbeing. One hopes that the much needed Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act reform results in better outcomes for trees, forests, and nature. In the meantime, everyday Australians can help by planting trees. National Tree Day is coming up on Sunday July 30th. The website makes it easy to join a planting. There's one in Tamworth - it's a fun way to work together to care for nature.
Amy Hiller, Kew
