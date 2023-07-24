IT'S deeply satisfying to watch a tree grow, according to Tamworth Urban Landcare project officer Paul Moxon.
Especially when it was planted with bare hands, he said.
Tamworth Landcare and The Pub Angling Club are giving locals the chance to get their hands dirty and celebrate National Tree Day on Sunday, July 30, by planting 200 native trees, shrubs and grasses.
The simple action of planting a tree can help cool the climate, provide homes for native wildlife and make communities a happier and healthier place to live, Rebecca Gilling, CEO of the organisation behind the initiative, Planet Ark, said.
"It's a real feel-good benefit," Mr Moxon told the Leader.
"Once you've actually planted some trees and you come back years later, it's very, very satisfying.
"Even better when you can have picnics underneath."
There are plenty of challenges that come with planting on the river, Mr Moxon said, and flooding is the worst, as trees wash away while the banks erode.
On the opposite end of the spectrum, if the climate dries up, Landcare members will water the trees more frequently to keep them thriving.
Fires burning the plants, and council staff mowing and using whipper snippers can threaten a growing tree, Mr Moxon said.
Tamworth Regional Council's Urban Street Tree Management Plan to get more trees in the CBD, and general tree planting and maintenance is going "exceptionally" well, councillor Helen Tickle said.
"We've been fortunate to have good seasons on our side, and we're also very grateful for the ongoing support of the community," she said.
Council's horticultural staff are working with Landcare to manage plantings and decide what to plant and where, including keeping trees a specific distance apart for mowers to navigate, and using mulch, she said.
"On any council-owned land, we ask that people work in conjunction with council on the position of those trees and for the best outcome," she said.
The National Tree Day event is taking place at the Peel River, Jewry Street on Sunday, July 30, from 9am. A free barbecue breakfast will be provided.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
