They can't help themselves. Labor has no belief in Regional Australia and take you as bumpkins to be bumped off.
They started with removing Dungowan Dam then moved on to close the Inland Rail, then on to repossessing land to build transmission lines all over the countryside and now have started the process of moving the Australian Pesticides and Veteran Medicines Authority (APVMA) back to Canberra.
What truly amazes me is there are people in the electorate who still consider voting for them. Mr Albanese is going to have an interesting time in Tamworth coming up proving his authentic empathy.
Let's see if their duty Senator for New England, Tim Ayres, stands up or folds again. Let's see if he can give us action or weasel word platitudes. Over to you Tim.
Barnaby Joyce, Federal Member for New England
The Tamworth Regional Residents and Ratepayers Association Inc (TRRRA) is a non-profit association whose charter is to represent to Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) and other government bodies on behalf of TRC residents on matters that affect their interests by any person, organisation, or government body.
The below comments are made as a matter of public interest to assist the Tamworth Regional Council in its decision making.
We question council's first phase of asbestos remediation works on Ray Walsh House council offices of completely stripping out the interior of the building below ceiling level at a tendered cost of $900,000.
TRC informed the public by way of the Northern Daily Leader on June 17, 2022, and was quoted as saying, "...We've known about the asbestos containing material for many years, but it is always contained within the ceiling space...In this instance, because we have to replace the heating and cooling systems, we have to remove the false ceiling to be able to do that work, and that exposes them to the material...".
In light of the above statement by TRC, why are they spending $900,000 dollars on phase one of completely stripping out the interior walls?
The major problem with the asbestos has been stated publicly as replacing the heating and cooling systems and removing the asbestos lagging which necessitates the removal the false ceiling to be able to do that work that in turn exposes occupants to the asbestos material.
We seek an explanation from TRC on why work is being commenced on the lower priority remediation of the walls first. We ask if that work will result in the walls being restored to original condition after the asbestos has been removed?
We request TRC to explain why the lower priority work on the walls is being done first and why they have not concentrated on fixing the problem in replacing heating and cooling system in the ceilings and that asbestos removal to necessitate the ceiling works?
The question is also put, that if the asbestos issue was known for many years, why was there not a program put in place for orderly remediation of the problem?
We also ask, if TRC is proposing to spend $4 million to remediate the asbestos in the building, why is it being canvassed that the TRC may not move staff back into the building or that it may be used for other purposes or perhaps sold?
We suggest it is likely that a four-story building with similar facilities might cost in the vicinity of $40 million or more to replace by rebuilding.
Ray Walsh House is an iconic building, with echoes of the brutalist architectural style of the mid-20th century, which anchors the central business district. It will add to the probable regeneration of the area now underway with the building of the University of New England central campus on the old velodrome site.
More to the point, we put to the TRC and in particular the TRC councillors, who were elected to protect the ratepayers' interest, that we look to you to guard those interests.
Any action that amounts to reckless disregard of those interests of ratepayers should be regarded as discreditable and reprehensible.
Tamworth Regional Residents and Ratepayers Association Inc
The Member for New England, Barnaby Joyce is out of touch and has no policies for combating climate change. His latest idea is to invite people from the western suburbs of Sydney to join him in a protest march to Canberra against renewable energy ("Joyce calls for protest march on renewables", 10/7).
Is this because he is unable to rally support in his own electorate?
His statement "But it's really hard trying to convince people in country areas, because they're so engaged at their local bowling club or their local hall" suggests it might be.
The people of New England, like elsewhere in Australia, know decarbonisation is inevitable. As their representative, Joyce should be going in to bat for the optimal transmission line routes with undergrounding in sensitive locations, and the optimal community financial benefits.
If he doesn't, the opportunity will be lost.
Ray Peck, Hawthorn
