Gunnedah mayor Jamie Chaffey is calling on the state government to provide the additional amount it will cost to deliver the full Gunnedah hospital upgrade.
NSW Health briefed Gunnedah Shire Councillors earlier in July about the revised design and scope of the highly anticipated $53 million upgrade of the Gunnedah Shire hospital.
Citing "global escalation of building costs faced by the construction industry" as the reason for the revised hospital plans, a spokesperson for Health Infrastructure said there had been no change to the $53 million funding commitment.
But Cr Chaffey is now calling on the state government to be "more transparent" about the revised plans and to provide funding in the September budget that would deliver the full upgrade of the hospital.
"The community and the Gunnedah Council simply can't accept this rubbish that we're being handed," Cr Chaffey said.
"After all the promises in the world by everybody, now to simply just accept the fact there's not enough money and they're not going to deliver it is not acceptable.
"And we won't give up until we find answers to the questions and the money that's required to deliver on the full master plan."
Councillors unanimously supported a mayoral minute at the Gunnedah Shire Council meeting on July 19, to endorse a request for the NSW Minister for Health Ryan Park to answer five questions.
The questions included how much it would cost to upgrade the hospital as per the plans released on November 15, 2022, and whether the state government would cover the cost shortfall in the September budget.
The councillors also want to know how much has been spent on the Gunnedah hospital redevelopment to date and what has been delivered so far.
Councillors have also stated they want to know when the state government knew that $53 million was not enough to cover the entire upgrade, and who was advised that the full master plan would not be delivered.
"What [the government] is now proposing to deliver is only a fraction of the original master plan that was sold to the community in November last year," Cr Chaffey said.
