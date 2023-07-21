A child has been taken to hospital with head injuries after a car crash closed a main road.
The accident occurred on Werris Creek Road near Nowland Street in Quirindi on Friday morning, causing the southbound lane to close. The northbound lane remained open under traffic control.
Both lanes were reopened at about 9am.
The child was then driven to Quirindi District Health Service to be assessed and receive further treatment.
A woman aged in her 30s was also involved in the incident, a spokesperson for the ambulance said.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
