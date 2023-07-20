Kingswood residents say they are ready to make a stand against a proposed quarry on the outskirts of Tamworth.
A community meeting is being held on Saturday, July 22, at the Kingswood Country Shop to raise awareness about the planned Strathmore Quarry.
Community organiser Terrence Cohen said the proposed project should be of concern to every Tamworth resident.
"We don't know what else to do," he said.
"We've sent out about 300 flyers and we have a petition going. This will not be right unless we get up and do something."
Mr Cohen said he has never seen a group of people so motivated to make a difference.
"I've talked to residents who say, 'this is disgusting', because they've been left out of the conversation," he said.
Queensland-based developer, Oats Block Pty Ltd, is proposing the Strathmore hard-rock quarry on a hill adjacent to the existing Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) quarry and railway quarry, along Spains Lane.
The site could mine around 4.6 million tonnes of mudstone rock for more than 20 years.
There has been no development application lodged with council at this time.
Oats Block Pty Ltd has been approached for comment.
A frustrated Mr Cohen said the meeting will give Tamworth residents the opportunity to become more informed about the project and what happens next.
Tamworth councillor Mark Rodda has also been invited to attend.
"We hope that the councillors will stand with us on this issue," Mr Cohen said.
The community meeting will get under way from 11am this Saturday, July 22, where residents will also have the chance to sign a petition against the development.
