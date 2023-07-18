The Northern Daily Leader
A $31m government fund to support industries impacted by the Varroa mite

Libby-Jane Charleston
By Libby-Jane Charleston
Updated July 19 2023 - 9:01am, first published 9:00am
The government is providing $31m to help the industries impacted by the worsening Varroa mite problem. Picture: File
The government is providing $31m to help the industries impacted by the worsening Varroa mite problem. Picture: File

The NSW government will provide $31 million to support beekeepers, horticulture and cropping industries affected by the Varroa mite outbreak.

The Land

