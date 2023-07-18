The NSW government will provide $31 million to support beekeepers, horticulture and cropping industries affected by the Varroa mite outbreak.
Agriculture Minister Tara Moriarty told the NSW Farmers conference Varroa mite continues to be a significant threat to the honey bee and pollination industries throughout regional NSW.
"The NSW Government is committed to supporting these industries in their fight against Varroa mite, which was first detected in the sentinel hives of European honey bees at the port of Newcastle just over a year ago," Ms Moriarty said.
"Protecting our apiary industry, as well as the many industries which rely on it for production and pollination, is not only the right thing to do - it also makes good economic sense."
READ ALSO:
Ms Moriarty said Varroa mite will add an estimated $52 million per year in apiary management expenses. The impacts without intervention would be severe on both the wild European honey bee population as well as managed hives around the nation.
"The NSW Varroa mite response, led by NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI), is the biggest plant pest response ever undertaken in NSW and as we pass the one-year milestone we remain focused on the goal of eradicating the mite," Ms Moriarty said.
In the past year:
The state government has already spent more than $33 million to control Varroa outbreaks, including $13.7 million in reimbursement to around 2,500 affected commercial and recreational beekeepers.
The NSW Department of Primary Industries surveillance and tracing team recently confirmed a new detection of the Varroa mite at a site in the Central West. The site of the new detection was in an area previously classified as general, or blue, zone.
Ms Moriarty said an updated plan for the next three years of the response had been endorsed by the national management group, which includes representatives from all states, the commonwealth and industry groups.
"The operational cost of the response is approved and cost-shared by all governments and 16 industry parties, and the progressive spend is monitored by all parties on a regular basis," Ms Moriarty said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.