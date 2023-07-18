Paul Holden took up taekwondo as a teenager to defend himself against schoolyard bullies, and nearly 30 years later the self-confidence gained through the sport has helped propel him to a spot on the world stage.
The 41-year-old from Manilla, NSW, will represent Australia as a taekwondo practitioner at the World Martial Arts Championships in Japan in November.
So far as hitting the pinnacle of success in International Taekwon-Do Federation (ITF) taekwondo, this gets him pretty close.
Mr Holden was 14 when he started learning taekwando, along the way learning self-respect, patience, integrity and self-discipline.
Fighting through the ranks to attain his black belt at the early age of 16, he left the sport a couple of years later due to work commitments.
He settled in Manilla 15 years ago where he married the love of his life, Kate Holden, and together they had two children, Chelsea and Oliver.
About four years ago, Mr Holden enrolled his children in Horangi Taekwondo classes held twice weekly at the Manilla High School hall.
It was not long before master Shane Webb spotted his talent for the Korean martial art, and encouraged him to return to the sport.
"I was doing a bit of the sideline coaching, and so I thought, 'yeah, I'll get back into it'," Mr Holden said.
Since then he has whipped through the rankings from white belt to black belt again, all while competing on the state and national Australian championship circuit.
"I've gone into it more than ever being that bit older," Mr Holden said.
"I have a bit more drive than I had when I was a teenager which has earned me where I am going now [to the world championships]."
Mr Holden trains religiously every day for 1.5 hours, incorporating a variety of fitness and cardio, technique, drills, and kata, which is pattern demonstration work.
He will have about three days of intensive squad training in Sydney with Australia's head coach before jetting out to Yokohama for the World Martial Art Championships on November 5.
"I'm a bit nervous, but the tournament is on my 42nd birthday, so I will be very thrilled to do that on my birthday," Mr Holden said.
He will be among 35 others from across Australia competing at the top of their disciplines at the one-day event in Japan.
A gofundme page has been set-up for Paul Holden by the Horangi Taekwondo club where he trains, for anyone who can help get him there.
