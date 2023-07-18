The Northern Daily Leader
Cricket: Josh Hazlewood expected to come in for fourth Ashes Test in England

By Zac Lowe
July 18 2023 - 8:00pm
Josh Hazlewood celebrates the crucial wicket of Ben Stokes in the first Ashes Test of this series. Picture by Visionhaus/Getty Images.
It has been a stop-start Ashes campaign so far for Josh Hazlewood, but he is confident that his body will be able to deal with the demands of the last two tests in the series, should he be selected.

