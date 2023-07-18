The Northern Inland Academy of Sport is putting the call out for aspiring young triathletes.
Registrations are now open for athletes aged between 13 and 19 to trial for the 2023-24 triathlon program.
NIAS CEO, Shona Eichorn encouraged all interested athletes, showing any triathlon talent in cycling, swimming or running, to apply.
"We have incredible talent within the Northern Inland region and it's important that we provide the opportunities and pathways for our young regional athletes to thrive and transition to higher levels of competition and performance," Eichorn said.
"Selections will be conducted on the basis of times and results. Athlete applications will be assessed with successful athletes invited to be part of the program."
Aligned with the Triathlon NSW pathway, the program will help athletes develop essential skills including their physical literacy and strong motor patterns.
"NIAS works in partnership with Triathlon NSW to offer a program where athletes can develop the necessary tactical, technical, physiological and psychological skill competencies to aid progression through to the National Athlete Pathway," Eichorn said.
"The program will focus on skill development and sport enjoyment, with athletes provided the opportunity to take part in skills clinics and race camps, including the iconic 2023/24 Triathlon NSW/ACT Pathway Series, presented by Billigence."
Leading the squad will once again be Nikki Western. The "experienced and well-loved head coach" was recently awarded the Triathlon Australia Pathway Coach award at the Celebration of Champions.
She will be assisted by Sheena Carter.
Capping off their involvement in the program, the 2022-23 squad had some great performances at the Your Local Club Games in Wagga Wagga with every athlete achieving a personal best.
Interested athletes can register online at www.nias.org.au
