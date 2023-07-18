The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

NIAS calling for applicants for 2023-24 triathlon program

July 18 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Delungra's Cody Uebergang was part of the 2022-2023 NIAS Triathlon Program. Picture supplied.
Delungra's Cody Uebergang was part of the 2022-2023 NIAS Triathlon Program. Picture supplied.

The Northern Inland Academy of Sport is putting the call out for aspiring young triathletes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.