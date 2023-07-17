When he first landed in Tamworth, Lemuel Silisia carried the weight of his nation's expectation on his shoulders.
The cumulative hopes and dreams of the Solomon Islands were a heavy burden for the young man, who his countrymen rightly knew was one of their best chances for renown in the sport of boxing.
But when he stepped into the ring to make his professional debut at the recent City vs Country fight night in Tamworth, it was the One2Boxing pupil who was carried by a wave of support from his home.
"Before the fight and during the fight, it was like the whole country was watching," Silisia said.
Though his opponent, Ashley Rosinhaskew, was a late replacement brought in just over a week out (and was markedly taller and longer than the Thai boxer the Tamworth resident had prepared for), Silisia was unfazed.
"I'm used to fighting the bigger, taller guys," he said.
It was not an impediment, as the Solomon Islander earned the TKO victory in round three despite Rosinhaskew's protestation at what he thought was an early stoppage.
But Silisia paid it no mind.
Instead, his thoughts were with his late father, Colson, who passed away more than three years ago.
"After the fight, I was crying because I had achieved what he wanted me to achieve," Silisia said.
"I told him that I will become a professional fighter in the future. He supported me with all the money he earned ... and sometimes he would spend some of his money to travel from our island to the city to watch me fight."
Even while speaking to the Leader, Silisia's voice shook when he discussed what the win would have meant to his father.
But that was just the start of his professional journey, and Silisia and the One2Boxing coaches now have their eyes firmly fixed on the future.
There is, as yet, no announcement on a follow-up bout, but head coach Jamie Carroll confirmed the plan is to have Silisia fight on the card slated for Gunnedah in October.
And when that event takes place, they might still be celebrating in the Solomon Islands.
"I'm happy that [the people in my village] were able to watch the fight, and that night they didn't sleep," Silisia said.
"They told me that when I won, they were celebrating, shouting in the village. That is where my strength comes from - from them."
