Another Tamworth hockey side is basking in the golden glow of a major tournament triumph.
Two weeks after the under 11s boys made it back-to-back York Cups, the under 13s boys have etched their name in Frogs' folklore, winning the Division 1 title at the state championships in Tamworth on the weekend.
The 1-nil victory over Canberra in Sunday's final completed a meteoric rise from runners-up in Division 2 in 2022, to champions in the top division 12 months later.
"To come from Div 2 and then to take out Div 1 this year, in our first year back up, is a pretty huge effort," proud coach Craig Mackay said.
But not that surprising from a group that has taken all before them in the last few years.
The core of the side was part of the triumphant York Cup side in 2022. At least a handful were also involved in Tamworth Public's state knockout win last year and North West's recent state carnival success.
"It really is a fantastic group of boys that are there," Mackay said.
It's why, despite stepping up from Division 2 and boasting only "five or six" top age players, his expectation going into the tournament was at a "minimum" reaching the semi-finals, and why he believes they are "going to be pretty dangerous" for a few years to come.
"The good thing is this group can stay together all the way through the junior ranks and they'll definitely challenge for titles the whole way through," he said.
Encouragingly the talent coming behind them is also pretty handy as shown by the Tamworth B's finishing with the silver in Division 3 after a hard-fought 1-nil loss to Hunter (1) in their final.
That too was a great result with many of the players featuring in the recent York Cup, which is under 11s.
Played just over an hour-and-a-half before the Division 1 final, Mackay said the Bs result did motivate his side, the Frogs going down with a late goal.
"We did use that in our pre-game speech; the experience of the B team and what they'd just gone through," he said.
"We spoke about that and used that as a bit of extra motivation to try and help us over the line."
Dan Williams slotted what turned out to be the match-winner for the Frogs about 10 minutes into the second half of what Mackay said was a very tight game.
"It was off a short corner... a lay-off to the right post and Dan got a deflection on it," he said.
They came close to doubling their advantage a few minutes later but the goal was disallowed.
It made for a few nervous moments on the sideline as Canberra came hard at them in the last couple of minutes with "some short corners and strong play".
But the Frogs' defence was up to the job to secure another memorable home tournament win.
Williams was something of the man of moment, also scoring the decisive goal in their 1-nil semi-final win over Grafton in the morning.
Asked about the secret to their success over the weekend, Mackay's answer was much the same as after the York Cup last year.
"Absolute teamwork," he said.
"We had guys that played a lot of big minutes but they all pitched in as a team.
"They followed the game plan and followed the instructions and really put in as a team, which is ultimately why I think they went so well."
