It was a "bucket list" win and reward for all of those 5.30am morning starts in the cold.
Jemma Coney is celebrating her first metropolitan driving win after taking out the Cordina Food Co Pace on Saturday night at Menangle with Roclea Image.
"It is very rewarding when your morning starts at 5.30 and it is very cold," the 21-year-old reinswoman said after guiding the gelding, trained by her father Greg, to his biggest race win.
The father-and-daughter train their team of 12 horses out of the Tamworth Paceway, ably assisted by Jye Coney, who is set to make his entrance onto the track in early August.
"The race conditions, the draw - it is all just luck," Coney said.
"It was exciting to tick the win off my bucket list.
"I don't get much of an opportunity to compete down at Menangle."
"I think I have only had about 15 drives there."
Coney headed to Menangle with younger brother Jye as strapper, while her father Greg worked the team back in Tamworth.
"Dad was a bit disappointed he wasn't there (Menangle) but he was excited. He always thought the horse could win at Menangle," Coney said.
"I wasn't expecting it but you don't think it is going to happen."
Speed was on from barrier rise but Coney, who had commenced from the two barrier, let the battle for supremacy unfold in front between The Fortunate Sun (Jack Brown) and Tinder Surprise (James Rattray) and settled Roclea Image three back in the running line.
As the pace tempo increased Coney kept shuffling Roclea Image along.
"My horse lacks point to point speed. He is tough and he was starting to muster speed so I thought we might actually win," she said.
"The finish was close and I wasn't sure if the outside horse had got the swoop on me."
Roclea Image held on for a half neck win over Bertie Jones (Chris Geary) with Tinder Surprise 2.2 metres away third.
The Shoobee's Place-Angela's Image four-year-old recorded a personal best mile rate of 1.52.8 minutes for the 1609m.
"I was relieved and happy at the same time when I came back to see the owner Col Roberts and his wife coming down onto the track," Coney said.
"It is the biggest win for them. They have been so supportive of our stables."
She added: "I know it won't come easy but I would like to drive more winners at Menangle."
"But at the moment I will just keep whacking away."
Coney has impressed with her driving skills since joining the senior ranks in 2019, after coming through the Mini Trot ranks.
Ahead of Thursday's Tamworth meeting, she has secured 127 winning drives for the season and is leading the Johns Auto Service Local Female Drivers Premiership and the Peter & Shirley Hillam Junior U23 Drivers Premiership.
