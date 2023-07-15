There were many reasons for the North Tamworth Bears to be desperate for a win in Saturday's first grade clash against the Werris Creek Magpies.
They are seeking a top two spot on the ladder as the end of the season nears, and they wanted to avenge their close round five loss to the same side.
But most of all, the club wanted to mark its inaugural Indigenous Round with a win.
And so, by a margin of 38-16, that's exactly what the Bears did.
"I'm really happy with that performance," North Tamworth coach, Paul Boyce, said.
"It's a big day for the club, our first ever Indigenous round. It's a really proud day."
The occasion was marked by smoke ceremonies before each game, along with a dance from young Indigenous locals prior to the first grade fixture and at the half-time point of the match.
Gamilaroi man and Norths player, Ethan Collins, said it was hard not to be overwhelmed by the moment, both for the Indigenous and non-Indigenous players.
"It's pretty special to all the boys," Collins said.
"We're all excited to get out there and play in these new jerseys. It's a pretty good feeling to play for your culture."
Though the Bears got off to a fast start, with a 24-0 lead 30 minutes in, it was not all good news.
Jack Patterson suffered a dislocated shoulder early in the game, and other niggling injuries eventually left the hosts at Jack Woolaston Oval with just two on the bench.
There were some sloppy errors late in the first half and throughout the second, but Boyce was nonetheless thrilled with the team's refusal to let the Magpies force their way back into contention.
"We've been building, I think that's our fifth win in a row, so we're coming good at the right time," he said.
"We let a few soft ones in, but that happens ... the boys really toughed it out, it was a really good performance."
Though it was a relatively one-sided match, Werris Creek co-coach Dave Stewart said his side had not lost any confidence approaching the last two rounds of the year.
"The morale's never wavered," Stewart said.
"We've always been confident in the structures we've got. We've gone away from those structures in the last couple of weeks, but that's something that's easy to fix.
"But as far as confidence, we've got heaps."
