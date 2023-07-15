Resplendent in her Australia oztag uniform, Rachael Phillips' bright smile and buoyant mood were in harmony with a dazzling July morning.
The mother of three boys was at Bicentennial Park to talk about her selection in the Australian Indigenous oztag side (women over 30) for next month's tag World Cup in Limerick, Ireland.
But what transpired was a conversation with a woman who is centred in a rich life teeming with potent family, sporting, business and community connections. At age 38, Phillips is a gregarious dynamo enveloped in love, and the bringer of goodwill.
She is also the director of Birrelee MACS, a not-for-profit Aboriginal daycare service. Last year, she was named outstanding business leader at the annual Tamworth Quality Business Awards.
Her World Cup experience - a first for her - will segue into a European holiday with two friends: Edinburgh, Paris and, finally, London.
On Saturday morning, she was still buzzing over what she described as the biggest NAIDOC Week turnout in Tamworth in "a very long time".
"So I'm doing really well with my career and life," she said. "I love my family. I've got a great family and community network."
"Just all these things are happening," she added, "and I'm really in a good space this year. Yeah, loving life."
Heading all the way over there to Ireland is a really awesome opportunity.
Phillips missed out on last year's World Cup in Coffs Harbour when she tested positive for COVID three days before the event started. It left her feeling "devastated".
She said she basically finished packing for the 2023 World Cup three months ago.
"Heading all the way over there to Ireland is a really awesome opportunity," she said, adding that she had received financial support for the trip via a host of individuals and organisations.
Her brother-in-law, the acclaimed artist Otis Hope Carey, auctioned one of his paintings to raise money for the adventure. The painting "went for a bit", Phillips said.
Carey's design features on a gold robe worn by the actor Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Love and Thunder.
Phillips had thought that representing Australia at this level was impossible.
"I just put myself out there a couple of years ago. I'm kind of really proud of myself, because age wasn't a barrier, having kids wasn't a barrier.
"If anything, I'm hoping to be a role model to other people, and especially our Aboriginal youth and our Aboriginal community members that are out there."
Next year, Phillips will head to Japan with her boys to catch up with her childhood friend, Australian softball great Stacey Porter, who plays in Japan and is the godmother of Phillips' oldest son, Evan. While there, the family will visit Disneyland.
"I've got a lot of connections," Phillips smiled.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
