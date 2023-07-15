Leading in to the first North Tamworth Bears Indigenous Round, Alyssa Davis had enjoyed learning about her newly-discovered Wiradjuri roots.
The Tamworth local and her family had long believed they might have Indigenous blood, but her father only managed to confirm their suspicions early in 2023.
"Dad only found out at the start of the year," Davis said.
"It's very new to me, but it's very exciting ... It was a bit of a shock. Dad grew up without a father, so he only found out at the start of the year who he was.
"It's very special."
Davis and fellow Wiradjuri woman, Tayla King, spoke to the Leader after they both played in the North Tamworth women's 26-4 victory over the Werris Creek Magpies at Jack Woolaston Oval earlier today.
The Bears pair were thrilled to be able to celebrate their culture with the club, and said the occasion "definitely" helped inspire the Bears to a decisive 26-4 win over the dangerous Magpies outfit.
"It was really good to hear that they were putting on something like this," King said.
"[Werris Creek] are always a tough team."
North Tamworth coach, Steph Halpin, said though there remained areas for improvement, she was "stoked" that the team kept Werris Creek scoreless for 49 minutes of the game after the visitors scored in the opening 60 seconds.
"Being scored against is not outstanding, we don't want that, and our for-and-against for the season shows we're pretty outstanding defensively," Halpin said.
"To have that in the first couple of minutes was a little bit painful, but the girls are really good at turning that situation around and composing for the next five or 10 minutes of the game."
The club's custom-made jerseys were designed by local artist, Sean Kinchela, and depict the Peel River along with boomerangs to represent unity and a number of animals local tribes have traditionally hunted.
Both Davis and King agreed that they "love" the jerseys, and wish they could wear them in every game.
But what they appreciate most about the Indigenous Round is the opportunity to share their culture with the club and local community.
"To represent my family and the culture is amazing," Davis said. "It definitely makes you feel respected, seen, and acknowledged."
"It's very special," King added.
