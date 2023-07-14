It sounds a little odd, but 2023 has been one of Aidan Davis' favourite years of his footy career.
Given the Gunnedah Bulldogs' results in the Group 4 first grade competition, it might not be immediately apparent why.
But in spite of the team's on-field struggles, with just one win so far, Davis said it has been "one of my favourite years" playing footy, personally.
This, he said, is largely down to a move to lock. Having dabbled in the halves last season, Davis has felt much more at home among the forwards.
"I play 80 there every week, and it suits my game," Davis said.
"I played a bit of the halves and in the back row the last few years. It's good to give them bigger boys a bit more help in the ruck."
At 24 years old, Davis is still young by any measure.
But with four years of first grade experience behind him, he was required to become a leader within the inexperienced Gunnedah squad, alongside first-year captain and close mate, Lincon Smith.
"[Smith and I] grew up playing together through juniors," Davis said.
"I'm still trying to find my feet myself in first grade ... it's been a bit different for me, but it's alright. Things you've got to do for these young fellas."
Davis has tried to lead by example on the field, and has so far been one of the few bright spots of the Bulldogs' season with his aggression and commitment in defence.
"He's taken to the role well," Smith said of Davis.
"He's one of the mature ones in the team. We're a young side, but Aidan's come along in leaps and bounds."
A spray painter by trade, Davis particularly enjoys that his work allows him to fully commit to the team.
With the Monday-to-Friday nature of the job "another reason why I'm still [working] there", Davis has loved playing with the Bulldogs ever since returning to the sport four years ago.
"[I played] every single year until the 18s, and then I stopped playing for three or four years," he said.
"I turned 18, and you know how it is ... but I always knew I was going to come back to footy. I haven't looked back since, it's been good."
After a mercy rule loss to the North Tamworth Bears the last time out, Davis and the rest of the Gunnedah squad are determined to produce a better result at home this Saturday against the Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters for their Ladies Day round.
"We just need to complete our sets, really," Davis said.
"Those two games we went close to Norths and Dungowan, we just completed high and got to a kick. We didn't try anything fancy, just tried to play the game early and score late."
