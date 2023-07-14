The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

APVMA chemical regulation and Armidale move condemned in new report

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated July 14 2023 - 1:33pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The nation's agvet chemical regulator prioritised speed over accuracy, is too close to the industry, too soft on enforcement, takes decades to review chemicals, and has an unacceptable level of staff turnover and employee complaints.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.