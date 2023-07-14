A pie shop with a cult following is setting its sights on slinging pastries from a Tamworth venue.
While food crafted by The Pie Mechanic is delicious enough for people to redirect their holidays just to stop by the store in Uralla, soon Tamworthians may not have to travel further than the CBD.
Plans are in motion to set up shop on Dowe Street at the Campgrounds Cafe site, as the popular coffee spot is working on its own move to Peel Street.
The Pie Mechanic owner Adam Hayes said he has submitted a development application to Tamworth Regional Council to extend the external interior of the cafe and add a bakery to the back of The Welder's Dog warehouse.
"We have a high-end product that we don't waiver from," he said.
"We use good local products, consistent supplies of meat, we innovate.
"Every month we're designing new pies or new products to develop our skills and show what we can do."
Mr Hayes took ownership of The Pie Mechanic two years ago and turned the small business into a strategic planned operation, he said.
The 'Mechanic's' products are wholesaled into bakeries at Tenterfield, Mungindi, Gunnedah, and Armidale, and the move to Tamworth promises to open up to yet another new and appreciative culinary audience.
"We've got a cult following from Brisbane through to Sydney, even further than that," Mr Hayes said.
"People are redirecting their holidays just to come past the shop, which is quite good.
"I think consistency in service and that country feel of going over and above for your customers definitely helps us succeed."
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
