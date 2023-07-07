If you've ever wanted to ask how a newly-minted WBC champion celebrates their title victory, Enja Ryan has a pretty good answer.
Following her stoppage victory over Thailand's Noppaket Srisawas, Ryan eschewed the opportunity to celebrate with a big night on the town.
"I'm not the biggest drinker, I don't go out like the boys do after their fights," Ryan said.
"I was quite happy to head back to one of my good friend's places in Tamworth, and we just chilled out, had a chat, and went through some of the messages of congratulation I had on my phone.
"I'm a bit of an old person like that, I like to just have a cuppa."
It was a sedate end to the biggest night of Ryan's burgeoning boxing career.
In front of a raucous crowd at TRECC, the 31-year-old put on "the best clinical performance" of her career, which culminated in a TKO victory to earn her the WBC Australasian women's welterweight title.
With two knockout wins from her two professional fights, Srisawas was not an opponent Ryan took lightly.
But the Gunnedah resident made the most of her significant reach advantage to stay on the outside and land straight combinations, for which her opponent had no answer.
When the referee eventually stepped in to wave off the fight, it marked the first stoppage victory of Ryan's professional career.
"It was pretty significant to get my first stoppage in one of the bigger titles that I've fought for," she said.
"It was definitely a memorable night, and one that I'll cherish for quite some time."
As far as what is next, Ryan is not yet sure. Now in her 30s, she knows that she must make the most of what time she has left as a professional athlete.
To that end, Ryan will sit down with her team in the near future and discuss where exactly they want to go in the future.
"Bridget [Bartlett, Ryan's manager] wants to sit down and have a chat with the team and draw up where we want to go to next," she said.
"It's always been a goal of mine to be able to fight overseas as a professional. I fought in New Zealand as an amateur, so I definitely want to go overseas as a professional. I'd love to do a camp over in England or America."
