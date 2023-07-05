Country NSW's best gymnasts to venture into town

One year after hosting the Country Championships for the first time, Armidale City Gymnastics Club will again play host to regional NSW's best gymnasts for the event in 2023.
From July 4 to July 9, more than 1000 competitors will take to the floor.
They will compete in acrobatic, men's artistic, rhythmic, trampoline, women's artistic, Special Olympics and gymnastics for all, including TeamGym and FreeG.
There's also been women's artistic Masters added to the Country Championship program for the first time.
In 2019, Armidale City Gymnastics club's facilities underwent a $1.4million upgrade which saw the space nearly double in size with new floors, training rooms and changerooms added.
"The facility is fantastic," he said in 2022.
"It is truly a unique facility across NSW.
SEE ALSO:
"There's very few clubs that have this standard of facility that allow us to hold a championships at this level."
Martin said there was feedback from athletes and officials who "felt welcome coming into town" and can't wait to visit the city again.
"We are excited to come back to Armidale for the second time, after last year's success," he said.
"The region offers a state-of-the-art gymnastics venue, beautiful natural scenery, a vibrant cultural scene and rich history."
The Armidale-based club was well represented at the previous event held in town.
They finished with two major trophies - the overall NSW Country Champion Club trophy which covers all disciplines and the Men's Gymnastics trophy.
It was a big boost for the town's economy and it is hoped the success will repeat again this year.
The community is also invited to attend with no cost for spectators.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.