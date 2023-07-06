Every night, without fail, Jone Marau calls home.
The Fijian has lived in Tamworth since 2020, having first arrived as part of the federal government's Pacific Australia Labour Mobility scheme.
But back home, in Suva, are his wife and two children. So each evening, no matter how tired he might be from a full day's work at the abattoir or training with the North Tamworth Bears, he rings his family.
"It's really hard [being away from them]," Marau said.
The 27-year-old visited his family in Fiji twice last year, and hopes they can come out to Australia sometime in late 2024.
Also read:
With a laugh, he added that it would be nice if they could come and watch him play in the Group 4 first grade finals with the Bears this year.
Before that happens, North Tamworth need to secure their place in the top four. And head coach Paul Boyce said Marau is one of the players he expects to play a key role if they are to do so.
"He's very solid," Boyce said.
"He's got a very high work rate, he's a great clubman."
Marau has repeatedly been on Boyce's list of the best players after each game, and the import has impressed in his first year at the Bears since moving across from the Dungowan Cowboys.
While he enjoyed his time with the Cowboys over the preceding two years, Marau said it was his work that necessitated a switch of clubs.
"Dungowan is a little bit far away, it's easier just to be here," he said.
"It's really easy to play here, instead of driving out there and back again. I was getting back at nine o'clock some days."
Playing at a club so much closer to home allowed Marau to come into the 2023 season refreshed and fully committed, which was reflected in his preparation.
He, along with the rest of the Bears, were "ripping in" to their pre-season fitness training at Snake Athletic. The resulting increase in his fitness, Marau said, is a critical factor in his consistent form this year.
"We spent six weeks training [at Snake Athletic]," he said.
"My fitness is good now. Compared to my two seasons at Dungowan, it wasn't good. I'm really enjoying footy now, because if you're fit, you enjoy footy."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.