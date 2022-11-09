Recharged following a family holiday to New Zealand, Mitch Henderson has begun his second straight season of preseason training with the Knights' NRL squad.
The Farrer alumnus is looking to build on the biggest year of his highly promising rugby league career, as he moves closer to his "dream" - an NRL debut.
"Fired up" by a golden-point loss to Penrith in September's Jersey Flegg grand final, the 19-year-old playmaker said he was left feeling "pretty shattered" following the Knights' first week of preseason training.
"It was a shock to the system," he said, adding that he would "100 per cent" love to do a full preseason, after only training with the NRL squad until Christmas last season.
"But that's a long way away yet," he added.
Henderson had a dream 2022, after relocating from his family's Dungowan farm to Newcastle upon completing high school at the end of last year.
The preseason training stint with the Knights' NRL squad was followed by an NRL trial against the Bulldogs in February.
He then helped steer the Knights' under-19 SG Ball side to the finals, before being prompted to the club's under-21 Jersey Flegg squad. In the Jersey Flegg grand final, he played a full game at halfback.
His breakthrough season also included a NSW Cup debut.
He said: "I come into last season just wanting to have a really good SG Ball season ... But ended up playing a grand final for Flegg, and playing a few games of NSW Cup.
"So I was pretty happy with how last season went."
The Knights obviously think highly of Henderson, who just finished the first year of his physical education degree at the University of Newcastle, and who mentors disadvantaged youths.
But the mature teen is not getting ahead of himself: "It's a dream to play a game of NRL.
"But I still think, like, that's still probably a little bit of a way off. I've still got a lot to learn; I'm still pretty new to it all."
"I'm definitely having a crack," he added.
Losing the Jersey Flegg grand final "was a tough one to swallow", Henderson said.
"It definitely has fired me up for this preseason. It lit a fire in the belly. It hurt a lot. To lose like that, there's deadset nothing worse."
Conversely, Henderson said the New Zealand holiday allowed him to get his "mind off footy all together and just relax" and "enjoy being in the moment".
It was "refreshing".
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
