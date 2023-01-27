The Northern Daily Leader
The 2023 Nutrien Classic Sale kicked off Friday at Tamworth's Australian Equine and Livestock Events Centre

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
January 27 2023 - 4:30pm
The biggest performance horse sale in the southern hemisphere launched on Friday with a day of blistering sun, gallant manes, and a major Campdraft competition at Tamworth's own Australian Equine and Livestock Events Centre (AELEC).

