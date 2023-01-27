The biggest performance horse sale in the southern hemisphere launched on Friday with a day of blistering sun, gallant manes, and a major Campdraft competition at Tamworth's own Australian Equine and Livestock Events Centre (AELEC).
The Nutrien Classic sale will see 653 horses listed for purchase over the course of 10 days, from the last few days of January to the February 5.
"This event brings people from WA, from right across Eastern Australia, vendors and buyers. This event is one of those people mark on their calendar a year in advance," event manager Mark Barton said.
Last year's sale broke records with the highest ever sales price for a single horse ($550,000) and a total sale value of over $17 million.
Mr Barton said last year's success has set a high bar for the 2023 event.
The Nutrien Classic also features many Campdraft competitions, a uniquely Australian sport in which horse riders have 45 seconds to chase a calf around four pegs in a figure eight shape.
Alongside AFL and polocrosse, Campdrafting is one of only three sports invented in Australia, and it's expected to draw in crowds of up to 5,000 people to the AELEC.
During the Classic more than a thousand challengers will compete in multiple Campdraft events for a combined prize pool just over $420,000.
One such challenger, Meagan Macintosh from the Gold Coast, said she looks forward to the Nutrien Classic every year and she's looking forward to giving her best shot in both the Classic and Challenge Campdrafts.
"You've got some of the best horses and riders from all over Australia here," she said. "I'll definitely have a go."
Competitors and event staff alike said they're happy to be back in Tamworth of the 16th year in a row.
"Any great event has a home and the home of the Classic is the AELEC centre," Mr Barton said.
Though that claim doesn't stop other venues from eyeing their chance at hosting the Classic.
"There's great competition to be able to run an event like this, which is a significant event for the community. There's more than $3 million rolling into the Tamworth community because of this event alone, so a lot of venues put their hands up for it," operations manager Mike Rowland said.
But he also said Tamworth's impressive facilities at AELEC are likely to keep the Nutrien Classic here for years to come.
"The big advantage that Tamworth has is this amazing facility. There isn't another facility like this in the country," Mr Rowland said.
The Nutrien Equine Classic Campdraft Final runs on Thursday the 2nd, while sales continue through the weekend.
New journo at the Northern Daily Leader, originally from Austin, TX, now living in Tamworth and ready to cover the local beat!
