The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Rugby Union: North west strongly represented in NSW Cockatoos, Corellas and Colts training squads

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated June 18 2023 - 6:31pm, first published 10:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Host of Central North and New England stars in line for NSW Country jerseys
Host of Central North and New England stars in line for NSW Country jerseys

Central North men's co-captain Andrew Collins says it's great to see the Kookaburras have such a strong presence in the NSW Country Cockatoos training squad announced over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.