Calrossy Anglican School is celebrating a record run of wins for the most successful school at the North West Equestrian Expo.
The school has brought home the Poole Family Perpetual Shield from the countries largest high school interschool equestrian event for now the last 10 years.
The trophy recognises the school with the highest scoring four riders.
Calrossy's quartet this year was Ned Thompson, Jessica Swain, Annabel Dalzell and Reese Spencer-Ruddy.
Thompson and Dalzell also combined with Mackayla Jarrett and Pippa Cullen to continue the school's domination of the Clifton Sporting Cup. Awarded to the highest scoring team of four riders, Calrossy has held the trophy since 2015.
Swain and Thompson were also named the girl and boy age champions, respectively, for the 12 years division and Hamish Palmer the 17 years boy champion.
"This is one of the best teams that I have seen compete at the Expo and to achieve these results is outstanding and a credit to students, parents and all those involved. This event is regarded as one of the leading school events in the state," Calrossy team manager Nick Fahey said.
Held from Friday, June 2 to Tuesday, June 6, in Coonabarabran, more than 500 students representing 93 schools across NSW, competed in the four day event.
Calrossy team's results
