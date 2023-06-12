The Northern Daily Leader
New England women's co-coach praises Paige Leonard's performance at NSW Country Championships

By Samantha Newsam
Updated June 12 2023 - 6:43pm, first published 5:00pm
New England co-coach Luke Stephen highlighted the performance of Paige Leonard as one of the real positives of their NSW Country Championships campaign on the weekend.

