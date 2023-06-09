Calrossy is proving a real force on the representative rugby field as the sport continues to go from strength to strength at the school.
Twenty six students have been selected across the boys and girls under 10s to under 18s Central North sides for their various upcoming campaigns.
Archer Hunt, Edward Craig and Thomas Stone will pull on the red and white for the under 10s, Cameron Moore the under 11s, Elliot Quinn and Matthew Christakos the under 12s, Alex Stone, Angus Davidson, Henry Turner, Ned Thompson, William Stone and Zaiden Kelly the under 13s, Toby Ireland, Jack Kelly and Hayden Evans the under 14s boys, Angus Tydd the under 15s, Jamie Grant the under 16s boys, Cooper Hall, Joshua Evans, William Doyle and Archie Barnett the 18s boys, Pia Wilson and Isabelle Chappel the under 14s girls and Molly Cullen, Emily Staughton and Phebe McNamara the under 18s girls.
The under 12 to 18s sides will all be in action his Saturday, Sunday and Monday (June 10-12) at the NSW Junior State Championships, which are being held at various venues across the state.
The under 10s and 11s will get their chance at the State Gala weekend in July.
The biggest representation Calrossy has had in the Central North sides, Director of Sport David Hampstead said it is a great result for the school's rugby program and credited it to all the volunteer coaches and families.
"We've engaged more coaches and families in rugby this year than we have in the history of the school," he said.
A big part of the reason for that is an explosion in playing numbers, particularly in the girls.
They have been one of the real success stories, Hampstead said.
He highlighted the under 14s girls side that plays in the Friday night North West competition. Whereas in the past they might have seven or eight players, this year "there's 27 on the books".
"And that's replicated right through our 14s and 16s girls age group," he said.
"[And] Our opens team has retained its numbers. Even though girls are heading into their HSC year, they've continued to play rugby."
The under 16s boys has also seen an increase in numbers. Hampstead attributed that in part to the overseas tour they are about to embark on.
