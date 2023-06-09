Archer Hunt, Edward Craig and Thomas Stone will pull on the red and white for the under 10s, Cameron Moore the under 11s, Elliot Quinn and Matthew Christakos the under 12s, Alex Stone, Angus Davidson, Henry Turner, Ned Thompson, William Stone and Zaiden Kelly the under 13s, Toby Ireland, Jack Kelly and Hayden Evans the under 14s boys, Angus Tydd the under 15s, Jamie Grant the under 16s boys, Cooper Hall, Joshua Evans, William Doyle and Archie Barnett the 18s boys, Pia Wilson and Isabelle Chappel the under 14s girls and Molly Cullen, Emily Staughton and Phebe McNamara the under 18s girls.