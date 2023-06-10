The Leader will be all over the final day's action at the NSW Country Rugby Union Championships at Tamworth.
Our very own rugby expert Samantha Newsam will be sideline for the big clashes involving teams from our region.
The New England women get proceedings under way at 8am, followed by the Central North women at 8.50am.
At 9.20am, the Central North men play New England, before meeting Western Plains at 10am.
Read more:
The blog may take a little bit to load. So give it a few seconds and it will pop up.
As always, check out our Saturday Scoreboard for a rundown of the results from around the grounds.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.