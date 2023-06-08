They did it with Gunnedah two years ago, now Simone Lickorish and Emmy Barr are set to create more history in Tamworth this weekend.
The first mother and daughter to play for the Red Devils, they will become the first to suit up for Central North after being named in the Kookaburras women's squad for their NSW Country Championships campaign.
Last year reaching the final for the first time, coach Lincoln Stewart is confident they can be up there challenging for the Thomson Cup again.
"Coming off the back of the success of last year and with a lot of returning players plus some new blood in there we're feeling confident and we're ready to go," he said.
He was involved as an assistant coach with the side last year and believes they have a similar mix of experience and young talent.
They have had some big losses from last year including former Brumbies Kate Brown and Peta Cox, and current Brumby Erika Maslen, but have welcomed some experience back such as Gunnedah's Sarah Stewart, Kara Nadruku and Torika Nadruku and Lickorish.
Pirates' Jacinta Cooper is also going to pull on the red and white this year after previously being part of the dominant Central West side.
At the other end of the scale is Barr and Pirates young gun Tyanna Kerr. Stewart hasn't seen a lot of her but said she was "very impressive" when Gunnedah played Pirates and at training.
Another exciting new face is Narrabri's Efstratia 'Esta' Kalatzis.
New to the zone this year, he didn't really know anything about her until last Saturday, with the Red Devils yet to play the Blue Boars.
"[Assistant coach] Matt (Hannay) saw her play on Saturday against Pirates and he rang me straight away and he's like 'we need to get her in'," Stewart said.
Capable of playing in the second or front row, in her first game for the Blue Boars, Kalatzis was adjudged their best and fairest and players' player and has continued on that plane.
Another Blue Boar set to be a key player for the Kookaburras is Toni Gale, who will start at five-eighth.
"She came in as a late inclusion last year, missed a lot of training sessions and things like that," Stewart said.
"Now she's had a lot more preparation, a lot more rugby since then and I'm hoping that she'll have a pretty big impact."
Stewart believes they are equally as strong in the forwards as the backs, and noted that they have had a lot more backs put their hands up than they have had in previous years.
They have Far North Coast first up on Saturday, followed by New England and then Hunter.
Stewart was pretty happy with the draw - not playing really any 15s it usually takes them a couple of games to find their rhythm, so having Hunter last by then they should be "hitting the ground running" - but questioned why they are scheduled to play at the same time as the men.
"That's ridiculous," he said.
"But we can't change it."
Central North women's squad: Annabelle Avard, Jess Baker, Emmy Barr, Lana Bottrell, Jacinta Cooper, Bella Cruckshank, Rosie Ferguson, Toni Gale, Athena Gerakiteys, Efstratia Kalatzis, Tyanna Kerr, Peta Lawrence, Meri Leiataua, Steph Lennon, Simone Lickorish, Amie Middlemiss, Georgia Moore, Kara Nadruku, Torika Nadruku, Abby Nortrup, Lucy Prudden, Jaymee Pyne, Piper Rankmore, Sarah Stewart, Katie Sweeney
