Though he started training with One2Boxing late last year, Pemberton Lele's journey to the Olympics begins in earnest this weekend.
On Saturday, the Solomon Islands product will compete for the NSW amateur 63.5kg title against Slobodan Badza at St Johns Park Bowling club in Sydney.
It is the first time he has fought for a belt since landing in Australia, but it is not the first time a fighter from Tamworth's One2Boxing has taken on Badza.
Lele's countryman, Lemuel Silisia, fought him last year and lost a narrow decision.
So naturally, in preparation for this weekend's bout, Lele has been picking Silisia's brain on what to expect from Badza.
"He told me that he's a boxer, he just moves around, so I need to cut off the ring," he said.
"[Silisia] talked about his pressure and hand speed, and his work rate."
Though physically, Silisia and Lele share much in common - both are close in height and build, and possess thunderous power in their hands - that is where their similarities end.
Lele is happier to stand and trade than his older counterpart, and has been working hard with coach Jamie Carroll to shore up his defence.
"I have been working on my defence with Jamie, and I'm starting to improve," Lele said.
"My movement is starting to get better. When I first came here, I didn't have good movement, so I was hit much more."
The 23-year-old is in Australia under the auspices of an International Olympic Committee-sponsored training program.
This title fight, he hopes, will be the first step in his preparation for the Pacific Games later this year, where, if he places first or second, he was qualify for the Olympics.
But that does not take Lele's focus away from this weekend's bout.
Instead of feeling anxious ahead of his first title fight in Australia, he is "very excited" to get in the ring.
"I'm feeling really settled now, my training has been really good," Lele said.
"I've been focusing on my strength, power, and not getting rushed for the fight - just relaxing."
