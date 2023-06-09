It's there whenever he walks out of his room - the gold medal hanging on the door a glistening reminder of one of the best moments Tim Hardy has experienced on a hockey field.
Not that he really needs reminding; it is ingrained in his memory.
"It was pretty crazy," he said.
"I don't think I'll ever forget it."
The 'it' he is referring to is Tamworth's fairytale Open Men Field State Championship triumph, the Frogs finally getting their hands on the silverware that had for so long eluded them in front of a parochial home crowd.
Twelve months on Hardy said it still feels as special as that June day; the memories coming into sharper focus the last few weeks as the Frogs prepare to defend their title in Newcastle this weekend.
"I think just having the support that we had last year and obviously the team that we had last year as well.
"Having those memories to fall back on and the joy that we had, and obviously the success that we had, it definitely spurs you on to do really well again this weekend," Hardy said.
It will be a bit of a different-looking Frogs outfit that takes the pitch.
They have lost about half of last year's side including captain James Riddell and keeper Andrew Kelly, but still have the likes of Sam Liles, Ehren Hazell, Farmilo brothers Isaac and Calvin, and Hardy, who has stepped up to take on the captain-coach role.
"A lot of the senior guys have finished up so I thought with the new group and probably being one of the last senior players left in the team I thought I may as well put my hand up and see how we go with it and try and bring these younger guys through," he said.
"It's something that I really enjoy - coaching. I get a lot of satisfaction out of it so to do it with the Tamworth boys and to try and back it up with another win this weekend, it's something that I'm really looking forward to."
He acknowledged it is "going to be a challenge" with the experience they have lost. In saying that, pretty much all the side have been away with the Frogs opens before.
The only one who hasn't is keeper Sam Griffith.
He has some big shoes to fill with Kelly having been the keeper of the Frogs net for all bar one year since 2006. But Hardy has no doubt the teenager, who will next month play for the NSW Blues at the under 18 national championships, is up to the task.
Playing alongside him at Kiwis the last couple of seasons (Hardy is now living back down in Canberra), he's seen first hand Griffith grow into the "absolutely brilliant goalkeeper that he is".
"It's going to be a pretty big challenge for him but I have no doubt he's going to absolutely kill it," he said.
Hardy believes one of their strengths will be their ability to score goals quickly.
"It's a really exciting young fast team," he said.
"So as long as we can keep the ball out of the back of the net I think we should be able to come away with some really good results."
They have Metro South West, Lithgow, North West Sydney and Sydney East to negotiate in their pool games.
The Frogs will field two sides with the 2's aiming to go one better than last year in Division 3.
The Tamworth women will meanwhile be hoping to win their way back into the top division at Macarthur.
