The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Major changes to Tamworth drought plan now on public display

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
June 7 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After experiencing one of the worst droughts on record, Tamworth council has drafted new drought management and water conservation plans. Picture file
After experiencing one of the worst droughts on record, Tamworth council has drafted new drought management and water conservation plans. Picture file

Residents will have the chance to drink up new water regulations as Tamworth Regional Council sends them out for community feedback.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.