Residents will have the chance to drink up new water regulations as Tamworth Regional Council sends them out for community feedback.
At an ordinary meeting on Tuesday, June 6, council voted to put a newly-drafted Drought Management Plan and Demand Management Plan on public exhibition for 28 days.
It's the first major change to the water plans council has made in seven years, following a recent period of intense water shortages in our region which brought Chaffey Dam down to 12 per cent capacity.
The 67-page Drought Management Plan and 33-page Demand Management Plan will be on display for four weeks, giving the public a chance to make submissions for changes.
The purpose of the Drought Management Plan is to outline the council's response to water shortages, while the Demand Management Plan details the council's efforts to reduce water consumption.
One of the biggest changes potentially being made to the plans is a decision to promote community guidelines on water conservation year-round instead of only during periods of drought, as to "ensure common sense water use practices continue to be adopted by the community," the Demand Management Plan says.
The draft drought plan also redefines 'heat of the day' to mean the hours of 10am to 4pm, giving residents at least one more hour of water usage regardless of the season.
Previously 'heat of the day' was defined as between 8am and 6pm during daylight saving and 9am and 4pm at all other times.
The draft plans also take into account new water infrastructure constructed in the last seven years, such as the fast-tracked Chaffey Pipeline which opened in 2020.
Tamworth's new smart water meters are also given a particular focus, both for their ability to reduce water waste and improve compliance with water restrictions.
After the 28-day submission period ends, public comments will be presented to the council before it makes a final decision whether to adopt the plans at a future meeting.
Council is also preparing a long-term Water Security Plan which includes research into a "cutting edge" water purification facility and options to secure water from other dams and valleys.
