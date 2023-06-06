Dr Chris Collins remembers when Piper Street Veterinary Clinic was a one-bedroom converted flat, with carpeted floors, and only two vets and one staff member.
Now, after spending 40 years caring for the animals of Tamworth, both big and small, Dr Collins has decided to hang up his stethoscope and set out on a new chapter in life.
One which involves moving to the coast for a bit of a sea change, to breath in the sweet sea air, take up golf and, walk on the beach with his wife.
"I've got lots of things I want to do," Dr Collins said.
"I want to travel and I've got two sons living overseas I want to go and see, and the business is big and takes a lot to manage."
Aside from helping to create a thriving business, Dr Collins has a fondness for passing on his knowledge to the next generation.
"We have a scholarships with the vet school at CSU [Charles Sturt University] where we give two fourth year students a scholarship and they come out and work with us," he said.
"Which is one of the ways we tried to encourage people to come here, as people don't know where Tamworth is or what we do. So get people to come here for a week, work with us, and see what we do."
Dr Collins said despite his departure the clinic will be in good hands with Dr Shahid Khalfan and existing partner Dr Rhys Duncan.
Dr Khalfan brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role, having worked in 15 different clinics across Australia and the United Kingdom.
Dr Collins said he was a standout when deciding who would take on his share of the practice.
"We're very similar we both like red wine, rugby, and coffee," he said.
"Shahid was always someone we wanted, like Rhys and I both know him well and worked with him before. We wanted someone we've worked with before and someone who could keep going with," he said.
Dr Khalfan said he is excited to take on the reins.
"Very excited, nervous but excited," he said.
"I mean the clinic has been in very good hands for a long time and I feel very privileged to be able to step in and continue what Chris started, what Rhys has accelerated on, and continue on.
"I want to do a continuation of the key themes that Chris has instilled in the clinic. There is no sweeping wide changes, I'm bringing myself and what I have to offer, which is a different view on things ... a set of new eyes and someone to continue on what has been built here."
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
