To ask politicians to "take a stand" is to forget that those same politicians (as well as other community leaders) also flout the law and remain unpunished when they do so. I remember the "Paddington Bear Affair" when in 1984, when Customs officials searched a suitcase belonging to the wife of Hawke Government Cabinet Minister, Mick Young, they found a Paddington bear. As the Minister had not declared it and not paid "duty" on it. He resigned his position as a result.