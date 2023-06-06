The Northern Daily Leader
Northern Daily Leader letters to the editor June 7

By Letters to the Editor
June 7 2023 - 9:00am
Tamworth Regional councillors Marc Sutherland, Bede Burke, Judy Coates, Russell Webb and Brooke Southwell at the existing Kable Avenue pool. Picture file
Tamworth City Pool and Precinct

The 'Adult Pool Users of Tamworth' in the NDL on 2 June 2023, made many valid points regarding swimming and leisure pools in Tamworth. I believe the one point missed regarding the Tamworth City pool is access. Not just access into the pool complex, but its location.

