The 'Adult Pool Users of Tamworth' in the NDL on 2 June 2023, made many valid points regarding swimming and leisure pools in Tamworth. I believe the one point missed regarding the Tamworth City pool is access. Not just access into the pool complex, but its location.
The history of the facility is well written in my memory. The new bridge and the upgraded levee bank changed everything about that corner. The parking options are now limited. The long-term park on the western side of the river, is useful but not "handy".
The pool and facilities could be incorporated adjacent to the fun-park in the old Number Three oval.
The Kable Avenue and Brisbane Street corner is a major traffic area. The old Regent Theatre site has been vacant for decades with minimal options due to its site and the access to parking.
In my opinion, the existing City Pool land should be utilised for parking and additional features to Number One oval.
These changes would also provide additional options for Peel Street and Brisbane Street retailers and even the old Regent site. There should include a pedestrian bridge/overpass from a carpark (multi-level) with direct lift access to the refurbished Regent site as well as to Peel Street, via Brisbane Street or the Arcade.
I believe the Adult Pool Users of Tamworth have provided ample evidence that there is a need for an attractive and useful facility in East Tamworth.
It would not be "cheap", but the multiple benefits for the City of Tamworth should be considered. Dream BIG.
Patrick Mahony, Tamworth
New South Wales will enjoy a public holiday next Monday for the official birthday of King Charles III. While not his actual birthday, it acknowledges the British monarch as our head of state. But most people will not actively celebrate the King's birth and will likely give it little or no thought.
Instead we should look forward to when Australia is a republic and we have another day designated on our calendar marking our transition to a totally independent nation.
While the Real Republic Australia does not campaign for the replacement of Australia Day, we suggest that a new day on our calendar marking the change to a republic would have more meaning than the monarch's birthday it would replace.
A "Republic Day" or "Constitution Day", however we might term it, could help Australians focus on our future and the issues that unite us as a nation.
There is no contradiction in respecting King Charles as our head of state under the Australian Constitution - just as we respected Queen Elizabeth II - while using the lawful, peaceful, and democratic processes available to us under that same Constitution to change it and become a republic.
There is plenty to think about next Monday, especially how we might become a republic.
The Real Republic Australia wants to see Australians themselves choose our head of state through a genuine direct-election process.
We do not want one picked for us by politicians, nor do we support the Australian Republic Movement's idea of having more than 800 federal and state politicians hand down to voters a shortlist of candidates.
The "politicians' republic" model failed at the 1999 referendum and we think it will be rejected again if it is the only choice offered at a future referendum.
David Muir AM, Chair -Real Republic Australia
The comment from Katrina Humphries (03/06/23) regarding the lack of respect for the law is well aimed, yet still wide of the mark. This problem is not solely kids who steal cars and trash them. This is a community wide issue.
To ask politicians to "take a stand" is to forget that those same politicians (as well as other community leaders) also flout the law and remain unpunished when they do so. I remember the "Paddington Bear Affair" when in 1984, when Customs officials searched a suitcase belonging to the wife of Hawke Government Cabinet Minister, Mick Young, they found a Paddington bear. As the Minister had not declared it and not paid "duty" on it. He resigned his position as a result.
Fast forward to The Howard years and there were 11 ministers sacked (or forced to resign). In the present day, politicians just ignore it when they are caught doing the wrong thing, their party ignores it and the quickly media ignore it. They get away with whatever act they did and then continue to break the rules at whim, knowing they will not face punishment.
Big business is the same and we have a classic example now with the PWC scandal. We have water theft by farmers, we have businesses repeatedly underpaying staff and banks that deliberately assist with money laundering just to name a few.
If we are to get tough on crime, let us start with the biggest criminals, not the kids.
Andrew Brown, Nundle
It's great to see Woolies have a plan to make all its home-delivery vehicles electric by 2030. Research shows that the majority of Australians favour businesses with green credentials. This is a sensible business move. It's also good for the environment and our health, considering that a medium-sized delivery truck produces around 16.2 tonnes of C02 a year. Coles, meanwhile has one electric transport truck in operation. Hopefully, both supermarket giants will soon be turning a corner in pollution-free transport.
Anne O'Hara, Wanniassa, ACT
Great to see the essential guide to EVs in 2023 published last Friday ("EVs in 2023 Your essential guide" 26/5). Electric vehicles are fun to drive and, given that they don't produce exhaust emissions full of harmful chemicals, they are healthier for us and our planet. Over their lifecycle, EVs are always more environmentally friendly than traditional cars.
As EV ranges increase (Tesla now has a model with over 800km range) and charging infrastructure improves, range anxiety is becoming a thing of the past. Many Australians can charge from a standard power socket at their own homes, often making use of rooftop solar. An influx of EV cars into government fleets and tougher fuel efficiency standards will help to drive down the purchase costs of EVs. Running and maintenance costs are already minimal. EVs are the present and the future of car transport. Amy Hiller, Kew
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.