The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Babies, Weddings & Obituaries

Sister Pat taught at Catholic schools in Quirindi and Werris Creek

June 6 2023 - 12:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sister Patricia Bartley (also formerly known as Sister Edward) passed away peacefully on Monday, May 22, aged 92.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Babies, Weddings & Obituaries
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.