A MOTORBIKE rider is recovering in hospital from serious injuries after falling on a bush track at the weekend.
Ambulance paramedics received a triple zero call for help to reports the man was injured on the morning of June 3 on a remote bush trail at Yarrowitch, near Walcha.
Due to the location of the man, and the extent of the injuries, a delicate rescue operation unfolded for emergency services.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked and winched the chopper's doctor and paramedic on board into the accident scene, because of the difficult terrain.
The team stabilised the 49-year-old man on the ground. He suffered serious leg injuries after falling from his trail bike.
The chopper then used the winch to airlift the man out on a stretcher.
He was then flown to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle, and was listed in a stable condition.
