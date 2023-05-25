The Northern Daily Leader
Home/National Sport/AFL

Stuart Goldfinch says his daughter Emily has 'recovered well' from game head knock

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
May 25 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily and Stuart Goldfinch have a tight bond. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Emily and Stuart Goldfinch have a tight bond. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Kangaroos head coach Stuart Goldfinch has spoken about how he had to "regroup" in order to effectively do his job, after his daughter suffered a serious head knock playing for the Roos women.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.