Kangaroos head coach Stuart Goldfinch has spoken about how he had to "regroup" in order to effectively do his job, after his daughter suffered a serious head knock playing for the Roos women.
The Kangaroos' clash against the Saints at No 1 Oval last Saturday was called off when Roos player Emily Goldfinch was transported to Tamworth Hospital via ambulance.
It was feared Emily - who was involved in what was described as an "awkward tackle" - may have sustained a neck injury, but she was cleared of serious injury and was discharged from hospital that night.
Her father, who coaches the women's and men's sides at the Kangaroos, stayed at the ground to oversee the men's clash against the Saints while his wife, Leonie, travelled with their daughter to hospital.
Emily's injury scare "made it a bit of a challenge on the day", Stuart said.
"At first I didn't realise which player was down," he said. "Once I realised it was Emily, it became a bit difficult."
"And then, of course, [I] had to back up again with the men's," he added.
"It was just a matter of trying to refocus and provide those guys with the best service that I could give them on the day."
Stuart said the women's match being abandoned was "fortunate or unfortunate", depending on "which ever way you wanna look at it".
"But I think the outcome was certainly the right thing to do," he said. "Obviously, it's player welfare first ... We followed the right protocol."
Stuart said Emily - his assistant coach for the Roos women - had "recovered well", although she would miss "a couple of games" due to concussion protocols.
"But yeah, she's fine," he said. "She's been cleared of any long-term serious damage, which is a good outcome."
The fourth-placed Kangaroos face the ladder-leading Poochettes at No 1 Oval on Saturday.
Stuart said the Poochettes were the competition's longstanding benchmark but his side - who have two wins and two losses this season - had "shown some really good progress since the start of the year".
"If they're at their best, they could pull off a surprise win against a very strong team," he said.
