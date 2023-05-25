The national youth boulder titles have been staged in Sydney, with a number of North West athletes representing NSW.
Henry George, Cooper Gale, Chloe Byrnes, and brothers Fred and Archie Eather all competed with pleasing results.
There's no doubt that the level of competition continues to rise in Australia, said Chris Eather - Archie and Fred's father and CEO of Ten4 Boulder League in Tamworth.
In the youth A final, Archie was relegated from third to fifth place after an after-the-buzzer technicality, while Fred fell agonisingly short of making the youth B final.
However, Fred executed really well after some minor mistakes early. He finished in eighth place.
Chloe, Cooper and Henry finished in 18th, 31st and 24th place respectively.
Eather said "expectations amongst our individual athletes were varied".
"But ultimately everyone performed exceptionally well in this extremely challenging sport and should be super proud of their efforts," he said.
