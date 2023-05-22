A PROUD Preston Campbell was formally honoured with a medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) at an investiture ceremony at Government House in Brisbane.
He was named to receive the honour on Australia Day and attended the ceremony where he was recognised by Queensland Governor Dr Jannette Young on May 17.
It comes 22 years after he was awarded a Dally M medal as best and fairest player in the National Rugby League while playing with the Cronulla Sharks.
Campbell grew up at Tingha before going on to play 267 NRL games between 1998 and 2011.
He won a premiership with Penrith in 2003 and was the first player signed when the Gold Coast Titans entered the competition in 2007.
Since his retirement, he has been part of multiple projects and health programs for the Indigenous.
He established the Preston Campbell Foundation to work with youth and keeping kids on the right path.
Campbell also played a part in the Titans Reconciliation Action Plan and still plays a big part in its Indigenous programs.
"One of the great things about the Titans is they're so encouraging of bringing the community together." Campbell said.
"Even though a lot of players come from different walks of life, they're very encouraging of where the players come from.
"We're not just talking about Indigenous players; we've got women playing now and people with disabilities.
"The fact they're still very happy to showcase Indigenous culture, it's a very proud moment."
Over the years he has helped in recovery efforts after floods in Queensland and NSW.
He has popped up at Moree and was part of the clean-up efforts at Lismore last year.
He famously arrived back at Tingha Public School by helicopter for a visit before the first Indigenous All Stars game in 2010.
The game is still held annually with the best player on ground receiving the Preston Campbell medal.
He also has a stand named after him on the Gold Coast with his son Jayden Campbell now playing fullback for the Titans.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
