All the work that Werris Creek put in to their defence in preseason has paid dividends, at least if their clash against the Kootingal Roosters is anything to go by.
The Magpies hosted the Roosters on Saturday in a game which, according to ladder positions, should have favoured Werris Creek.
But co-coach Cody Tickle fully understood the threat that Kootingal posed.
"It was a pretty brutal contest for most of the game," Tickle said.
"We had to do a lot of defending in the second half. Kooty had a lot of possession and I'm not sure we had much possession outside our own half.

"We had to work our backsides off."
The Magpies held on for a 30-26 win in front of their home crowd at David Taylor Oval, which Tickle said vindicated the work they leading in to the season.
Among the standouts for the side, in his opinion, were Beau Parry, who Tickle said was "pretty good", Kieran Williams - "he was amazing" - while Issah Millgate "had to do a job in the middle, it's not his normal position", and was "really threatening".
The victory was Werris Creek's second in as many weeks, after their first loss of the season came against Moree in round four.
They have since solidified themselves as one of the top three teams in the competition this year, and Tickle is proud of how the Magpies have regrouped after losing to the Boars.
"We talked about it as a club," he said.
"We've had a few big weeks after being beaten by Moree and having to bounce back, and some of the adversity they've had to face.
"They took it all in their stride."
Meanwhile, Sunday's match between the Moree Boars and Boggabri Kangaroos went the way of the former, 56-22, while the Gunnedah Bulldogs picked up their first win of the season against Narrabri, 42-30.
