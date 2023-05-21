The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Group 4: Werris Creek Magpies edge Kootingal Roosters in bruising encounter

By Zac Lowe
Updated May 21 2023 - 6:34pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

All the work that Werris Creek put in to their defence in preseason has paid dividends, at least if their clash against the Kootingal Roosters is anything to go by.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.