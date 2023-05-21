The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Harness Racing: Tom Ison wins $100,000 TAB Regional Championship Hunter Final with Metallica Man

By Julie Maughan
Updated May 21 2023 - 6:01pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Ison is understandably all smiles after winning the $100,000 TAB Regional Championship Final for the Hunter region. Picture Peter Stoop
Tom Ison is understandably all smiles after winning the $100,000 TAB Regional Championship Final for the Hunter region. Picture Peter Stoop

Tom Ison is celebrating the biggest win of his career, with the promise of a potentially even bigger one to come.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.