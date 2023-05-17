Thousands of students from across the New England region had their eyes opened to the wealth of opportunities and pathways available to them in their post-school careers, at a special expo on Wednesday.
Organisers of the annual Northwest Regional Careers Expo in Tamworth wanted to offer a diverse range of industries and sectors, including construction, health, engineering and all the different university and TAFE courses.
"The expo really allows kids to have a really good look into all the different opportunities, and leave no stone unturned," Year 12 Oxley High student Matthew Barrett said.
Due to the on-going staffing shortages across most industries, local businesses used the expo to try and draw young people into apprenticeships or traineeships straight out of school.
Northwest manager for Daracon Group Ed Howarth said his company offers various apprenticeships, traineeships and graduate roles.
"It's a struggle across all industries at the moment and I'm trying to find people to fill roles," Mr Howarth said.
Productivity Bootcamp was one of the feature vendors at this year's expo. It's an eight-week program that aims to get young people trained and work-ready for trade-related roles.
"I think it's vital for the industry and trade-related industries in Australia," Productivity Bootcamp partnership officer Tom Woods said.
"We have a massive skills shortage at the moment and we're having to fill some roles from overseas because we don't have the trade numbers here," he said.
"Hopefully bootcamp can offset that skills shortage in the long run."
Mr Woods said bootcamp has also helped to attract more young females into the trade-related fields.
Calrossy Anglican School careers advisor Charles Impey said there were a number of vendors at the expo offering tailored-made programs to increase the number of women in the trade industry.
"They are valued and are critical thinkers and we want to make sure the girls have ample opportunities to go into those industries," he said.
Calrossy Anglican School Year 12 students Bree Clark and Rachel Henry said the expo is essential for students, because it gives them the chance to explore what they want to do.
"I already know that I'm gonna do a bachelor in nursing then go onto midwifery," Ms Clark said.
"My dream uni is either Monash university in Melbourne or Griffith university."
"I'm just interested in university," Ms Henry said. "I'm gonna take a gap year, next year and then go into the field of agriculture."
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
