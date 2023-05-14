Tamworth women's co-coach Rob Mills has labelled his sides 47-nil win over Glen Innes on Saturday one of the best performances he's ever seen from them.
It was a very jovial three hour trip home from Tenterfield after the Magpies overcame a considerable weight of possession against them to notch their second win of the season and emphatically turn the tables on their semi-final nemesis from last year.
"That would have to be one of the best games of rugby that the Magpies women have ever played," an "over the moon" Mills said.
One of the proudest moments in his association with them, he particularly praised their defensive commitment. They would have defended for probably 60 per cent of the game, he said.
And with only the bare 10 after a late withdrawal through illness. The Elkettes to be fair also only had 10.
"The girls just defended, defended, defended and the defensive line, they all moved up in the one line and spread out across the field, it was just great," Mills said.
"Special mention to Georgia Steenson for her listening to the coaches and what we've been trying to teach them at training."
The "minimal" ball they had they were then able to capitalise on.
"When we actually got the ball and the opportunities, the ball handing skills and the offloads of the forwards, and in conjunction with the backs was outstanding," he said.
Captain Ellie Hannaford finished up with three tries and Shiona Flemming two.
The latter is new to the side this season, and is a bit of a "pocket rocket", Mills said.
"And with her building her confidence she'll only get better," he said.
Ditto the side as a whole.
Coming into the game off the back of their best result against Barbarians, Mills said Saturday has lifted their confidence again.
More than that it has "shown them that with 10 players anything is possible" and shown "how good a rugby players they are".
He also made mention of vice-captain Paige Leonard. She is the player that a lot of forwards really look up to.
It was a round of big scores with St Albert's accounting for Armidale 71-0 and Baa Baas defending Robb 55-12.
