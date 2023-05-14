In a perfect example of just how cruel fate can be, Holly Bynge's return from a two-year injury layoff was cut brutally short in today's game between the Dungowan Cowgirls and Moree Boars.
The fullback, who missed the 2021 and 2022 seasons due to a knee reconstruction, has been a welcome addition to the Dungowan side in 2023. But after just 10 minutes of play earlier this morning, her season was ended.
Shortly after the Cowgirls scored to go up 12-0, a collision between Bynge and one of the Moree players knocked the former to the ground, and she was left screaming in pain.
She had both dislocated and broken her wrist, and half-time was called almost immediately as the 40-minute wait for the ambulance commenced.
"She wasn't in a good way," Cowgirls coach, Brianna Brown, said.
"I've done my first aid, and the two other first aid officers and her mum were there as well. We made the decision not to move her and wait for the ambulance."
Initially, officials at the ground said the second half would be played. But shortly before the paramedics' arrival, the decision was made to call the game off altogether to ensure the ensuing under 18s, reserve grade, and first grade games could start on time.
While her focus at the time was on ensuring Bynge was taken care of, Brown said both sides were "disappointed" that they couldn't finish the game off.
"My girls are disappointed, and Moree's disappointed - they travelled three hours to get here," Brown said.
"I know the group has to stay on schedule, and we're all disappointed, but obviously our first priority is Holly."
While the full extent of the injury is not yet clear, Brown was confident that Bynge's season was over.
"Whether she has to get surgery, I'm not sure," she said.
"I suppose she'll find out in the next couple of days, but I'd say if it's a fracture, that's at least six to eight weeks."
Although just 10 minutes of the game were played, it has gone down as a 12-0 victory for Dungowan, who now have four wins from five matches this season.
