The Northern Daily Leader
Home/National Sport/A-League

Soccer: Moore Creek Mountain Goats set to take on OVA after felling South Armidale

By Zac Lowe
Updated May 12 2023 - 12:20pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Mountain Goats are out to become the second team to beat OVA this year, when they face the Mushies this weekend. Picture by Gareth Gardner.
The Mountain Goats are out to become the second team to beat OVA this year, when they face the Mushies this weekend. Picture by Gareth Gardner.

Last Saturday, the Moore Creek Mountain Goats faced off against the then-unbeaten South Armidale Scorpions side.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.