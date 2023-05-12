Last Saturday, the Moore Creek Mountain Goats faced off against the then-unbeaten South Armidale Scorpions side.
They produced what coach Dean Hoy described as a "really impressive" cohesive team performance to end the Scorpions' winning run, and will have to produce similar football this weekend in a looming clash with another local powerhouse: OVA.
And while the Mountain Goats are "always confident", Hoy knows better than to expect a win against a team with a resume like OVA's.
"We like to back our own ability, but you've got to pay respect where it's due. And they definitely command respect," he said.
Their 2-0 win over South Armidale was a result of the team's work as a unit, Hoy said, which they had struggled to produce consistently up to that point in the season.
Also read:
"They got behind each other," he said.
"They actually played as a unit for once, which is really impressive. The last couple of weeks, we've had one or two firing at any one time. This time, everyone seemed to be on the same page."
They will need to do the same this weekend to get the win over OVA, whose first loss in three seasons came in round three of this year against the Scorpions.
Though the Mushies had previously enjoyed a 48-match unbeaten streak in the local competition, Hoy denied that they were ever perceived as invincible. They still deserve respect, he said, but the Mountain Goats have always seen them as beatable and will stick to what has worked in an effort to do just that this weekend.
"We've got a couple of plans moving forward to help us get the win," Hoy said.
"But we're concentrating on our own game, and what we want to do more than how they play. They can turn up and do whatever they want, and we'll just do what we need to do to get the job done."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.