Jockey Aaron Bullock has two aims each season - one is to top 100 winners and the other is to collect Country Cups.
He's already sitting on 130.5 wins for the season to lead the NSW premiership but he's yet to place a Scone Cup on the mantelpiece and he says he has a huge chance to check it off on local galloper Banju in Friday's Listed $200,000 Darley Scone Cup (1600m).
Bullock's first race ride on the six-year-old was a successful one as they claimed last month's Tamworth Cup (1400m), locking away Big Dance eligibility, off a two month break and he said it set the horse up perfectly for the race trainer Lyle Chandler has targeted.
"I knew he was a good horse but I was quite taken with the turn of foot he had. He's a serious horse,'' Bullock said.
"I got a feel of him in a trial but it was a completely different horse race day with blinkers on.
"If he can produce it at the end of a mile he'll be even better going into the Scone Cup than he was at Tamworth."
The Singleton-raised hoop loves "winning Country Cups" and said Scone is one he'd "love to tick off the list".
Banju, $3.80 favourite with TAB on Thursday, is yet to win on his home track but last preparation he rose quickly through the grades with a hat-trick of city wins before a narrow defeat to King Frankel in the Listed Parramatta Cup (1900m).
Bullock said his first thought was that the barrier draw might be a little hurdle but after further examination sees jumping from the middle or just beyond as probably ideal.
"He's just drawn a little bit sticky but we'll work it out on the day. If you're drawing wide on any track you'd want it to be Scone,'' he said.
"He can grab the chewy a little bit so I'd rather be out a little bit and not getting hustled and bustled.
"He comes it well at the weights so he will still be able to let down and sprint."
Earlier in the meeting, Bullock is keen to partner the Cody Morgan-trained Mr Wallace again in the Newgate Handicap (1100m) after an impressive maiden win last month.
The former Godolphin galloper started $1.20 as he cruised to a one-and-three-quarter length win over 1000m and Bullock believes he'll handle a class rise or two in his stride this time in.
"I thought he'd be up to it, he won with improvement to come,'' he said.
"He's a bit of a gross horse and three weeks between runs is perfect for him. He's sharp, I had plenty of gears when I asked him.
"I know it's a step up in grade but I think he will acquit himself well."
The four-year-old is one of three probable runners for the Tamworth trainer at the meeting with Criaderas and Ligulate likely to get a start in the Cup after a couple of scratchings.
They were the second and third emergencies, respectively, and are considered outsiders with Criaderas at $61.00 and Ligulate $101.
Morgan will then saddle up Talbragar and Le Melody in the Listed Arrowfield Ortensia Stakes and Highlights in the Scone RSL Benchmark 78 Handicap at the stand-alone Saturday meeting.
