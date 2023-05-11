The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Racing: Aaron Bullock hoping to add Scone Cup to his Tamworth Cup success aboard Banju

By Ray Hickson
May 12 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth Cup winning combination Banju and Aaron Bullock now have the Scone Cup in their sights. Picture Bradley Photographers
Tamworth Cup winning combination Banju and Aaron Bullock now have the Scone Cup in their sights. Picture Bradley Photographers

Jockey Aaron Bullock has two aims each season - one is to top 100 winners and the other is to collect Country Cups.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.