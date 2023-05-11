Walcha-Uralla men's coach Scott Swain is hoping the confidence his side gained from toppling long-term Group 19 heavyweights, the Moree Boomerangs, can carry on throughout the season.
The TigerRoos outfit beat the Boomerangs 42-40 for their first win at Walcha as a combined unit.
Even more impressively first-choice halves, as well as captain and vice-captain, Kieran Stiff and Jack Doran were absent from the side.
"Both halves out so the boys who filled in did an absolutely sensational job," Swain said.
The key for the side was getting off to a strong start.
And they did that, racking up a 34-4 lead by the end of the first-half.
But, as they always do, the Boomerangs came back.
They got to a single-digit difference late in the game but the TigerRoos clung on.
"They scored with a minute to go and we kicked off and they chipped and chased, we regained it and won by two," Swain said.
"They are a competitive side, a big side, they rolled forward and used their weapons out wide and their skill. They are still very well-respected in scoring points, that's for sure.
"It didn't really feel a win letting that many points in but last year we probably would have lost that."
The combined unit will be back at Uralla's Woodville Oval on Friday night to face reigning premiers, the Narwan Eels.
Swain said they are "pumped" for the match-up but warned his side not to get over-confident.
"Definitely not going to take these guys lightly," he said.
"Having a young confident side is a good thing coming into the game with two-in-a-row. We have beaten two of the top sides, we have knocked them both off the top. We can take that into account, that we are up there, we just have to get a little bit better in a few areas and hopefully improve throughout the season."
Swain also praised the "camaraderie" among the playing group.
"Any successful clubs I have been involved with over the years, camaraderie has got to be up there to be successful at the end of the year. We definitely have got that and they all fight for each other," he said.
