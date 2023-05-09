When he became the captain of the Kootingal Roosters late last year, Logan Howard was filled with excitement.
Now, after four rounds of the 2023 season and several months in the job, every moment has lived up to his expectations.
"I'm loving it, to be honest," Howard said.
"We've been giving out a lot of debuts to young fellas, and seeing the joy on their faces and everything that comes along with it is unreal."
Leadership has clearly come quite naturally to Howard, who has relished the need for him to set the standard both on and off the field.
Nowhere was this more evident than on the weekend, when his four tries spurred Kootingal to a come-from-behind, 42-32 win over the Narrabri Blues in Narrabri.
"As a first-year captain, I don't take that lightly," Howard said.
"We were behind against Narrabri, and I just tried to lead from the front with my actions and tried to get the boys going. If they see that I can do it, all of a sudden someone else might put their hand up."
After trailing 20-10 at half time, Howard's determination spurred the Roosters into action to the tune of a 32-point second term despite being down a man for the majority of that time. His quartet of tries was "up there" among the biggest hauls of his career, and took his season tally to nine.
"I'm not too fussed about scoring the tries, as long as we're winning as a group. That's my main priority," Howard said.
"The try scoring's definitely a bonus, but the number one priority is the team."
In the past, Kootingal has started quickly and then tended to fade late in the season. This year, after starting with a pair of losses, Howard hopes the Roosters' narrow wins in the last two rounds are proof of the momentum that he wants to continue building throughout the year.
"We've got a completely new playing group this year, and a lot of players that haven't played together," he said.
"Those boys are just trying to find their feet, and get around our game plan ... I think each week we're slowly building."
Given the youth and initial lack of cohesion within the squad, Howard has been thrilled with the way the players have bought in to his plan to bring them closer together.
The Roosters have had several team bonding sessions throughout the year, from which the captain said "everyone's gotten a lot closer".
"The vibe around the group's really good," Howard said.
"I think that's shown in the football. I think the playing group's bonding as well as improving how we play as well. We're definitely feeling good."
