The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Group 4: Logan Howard picks up four tries as Kootingal record comeback win

By Zac Lowe
Updated May 9 2023 - 7:09pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Logan Howard has loved the added responsibility of the captaincy, and believes the Roosters are firmly on the rise. Picture by Zac Lowe.
Logan Howard has loved the added responsibility of the captaincy, and believes the Roosters are firmly on the rise. Picture by Zac Lowe.

When he became the captain of the Kootingal Roosters late last year, Logan Howard was filled with excitement.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.