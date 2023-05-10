The recent Australian Little Athletics Championships in Melbourne were more than a great experience for Olivia Earl and Jacob Wright.
The Tamworth Little Athletics Club duo both returned with medals.
Earl was one of the standouts of the 90-strong NSW team, winning three gold and a bronze across her five events at the championships, which consisted of three different competitions - the Australian Teams Championship (U13 and U13/14 Multi Class athletes), Australian Junior Athletics Championship (U14 and U15/16 Multi Class athletes) and Australian Combined Events Championship (U15).
Competing in the teams championship, she won gold on the opening day in her multi-class shot put with a throw of 8.12 metres, and backed up a couple of hours later to take out the javelin (with 14.93m). In both she was well clear of her nearest rival winning the javelin by 8m and the shot put by 2m.
She completed a clean sweep of the throwing events with gold in the discus on day two. Launching the disc 26.34m, her winning throw was 10m further than the second place-getter.
Showing her versatility, Earl also picked up bronze in the long jump (2.10m) and placed fourth in the 100m (21.78 seconds).
Wright meanwhile won silver as part of the under 13s boys medley relay team, and qualified for the final in both his 100m and 200m.
He went on to finish sixth in the 100m (12.62secs) and seventh in the 200m (25.66secs). In the 100m he was the best-placed of the NSW contingent after slicing .08 of a second off his time from the preliminaries
He also placed seventh in the discus (38.39m).
Both were selected for the NSW team on their results over the previous 12 months and helped them reclaim the Trevor Billingham Trophy as the best-performing state in the teams championship.
